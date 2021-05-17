McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) versus Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Financial Review

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) and McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and McEwen Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sandstorm Gold 11.03% 3.06% 2.90% McEwen Mining -140.63% -16.86% -12.95%

39.0% of Sandstorm Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.1% of McEwen Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sandstorm Gold and McEwen Mining, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sandstorm Gold 0 3 6 0 2.67 McEwen Mining 0 0 3 0 3.00

Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus target price of $12.65, suggesting a potential upside of 52.23%. McEwen Mining has a consensus target price of $2.83, suggesting a potential upside of 126.67%. Given McEwen Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe McEwen Mining is more favorable than Sandstorm Gold.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sandstorm Gold and McEwen Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sandstorm Gold $89.43 million 18.08 $16.40 million $0.09 92.33 McEwen Mining $117.02 million 4.91 -$59.75 million ($0.17) -7.35

Sandstorm Gold has higher earnings, but lower revenue than McEwen Mining. McEwen Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sandstorm Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Sandstorm Gold has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, McEwen Mining has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sandstorm Gold beats McEwen Mining on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price. It has a portfolio of 201 streams and royalties. The company has operations in Canada, Mexico, the United States, Mongolia, Burkina Faso, Ecuador, South Africa, Ghana, Botswana, Cote D'Ivoire, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Peru, Paraguay, Egypt, Ethiopia, Guyana, French Guiana, Turkey, Sweden, and Australia. The company was formerly known as Sandstorm Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Sandstorm Gold Ltd. in February 2011. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

McEwen Mining Company Profile

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada. It also owns interests in the Fuller, Davidson-Tisdale, Buffalo Ankerite, and Paymaster exploration properties located in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San José mine located in Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties located in Eureka County, Nevada; and interests in the Los Azules copper project located in the cordilleran region in the province of San Juan, Argentina. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

