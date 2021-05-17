Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Atlas (ATCO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Atlas (NYSE: ATCO) recently:

5/10/2021 – Atlas had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/10/2021 – Atlas was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

5/7/2021 – Atlas was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Atlas Corp. is an asset manager which owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries include Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is containership owner/operator while APR is in mobile power solutions as a lessor and operator. Atlas Corp., formerly known as Seaspan Corporation, is based in HONG KONG, China. “

5/4/2021 – Atlas had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $13.50 to $16.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2021 – Atlas was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $13.74 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $372.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.22 million. Atlas had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Atlas during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Atlas in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. 52.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlas Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent charter owner and manager of containerships. The company operates in two segments, Containership Leasing and Mobile Power Generation. It charters its containerships under long-term and fixed-rate time charters. As of March 1, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 127 containerships; a fleet of 30 gas turbines and 439 diesel generators.

