Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 27,805 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 307,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,805 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $15,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,944,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,257 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,640,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,814,000 after purchasing an additional 82,518 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,180,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,575,000 after purchasing an additional 52,387 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 926,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,512,000 after purchasing an additional 47,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 699,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,283,000 after buying an additional 61,708 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $50.18 on Monday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.74 and a 1 year high of $50.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34.

