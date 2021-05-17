Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $302,000 Investment in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 843,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,595,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,077,000 after buying an additional 765,562 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Saia by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,034,000 after buying an additional 331,841 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after acquiring an additional 159,865 shares in the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

SAIA stock opened at $244.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.58 and a twelve month high of $249.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.16 and its 200-day moving average is $200.46.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 6.68%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Saia has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.71.

In related news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.