Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,953 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $13,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

Shares of IGV opened at $342.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $355.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.02. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 12 month low of $123.69 and a 12 month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.