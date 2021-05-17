Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 11,199 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,199 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $74,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $85.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.98. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of -12.36 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 915,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.53, for a total value of $905,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,263,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Company insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

