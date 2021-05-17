iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.02% of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF worth $14,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKD. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period.

JKD opened at $221.91 on Monday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $122.90 and a 1-year high of $224.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.64.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

