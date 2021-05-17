VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 538,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,920 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $17,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Investment Management LLC now owns 3,352,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,601,000 after purchasing an additional 839,550 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,140,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,826,000 after purchasing an additional 340,616 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,135,000 after purchasing an additional 200,197 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 94,494.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,187,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185,666 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,889,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,666,000 after acquiring an additional 552,739 shares in the last quarter.

ANGL stock opened at $32.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.04. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.39 and a 52-week high of $32.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

