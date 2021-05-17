International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Holdings Boosted by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 772 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 852.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.00.

IBM stock opened at $144.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $105.92 and a 1 year high of $148.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.60. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

