Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 91,619 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91,619 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of S&P Global worth $78,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 10.0% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 56.8% during the first quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in S&P Global by 4.2% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $912,000. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 45.8% during the first quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $379.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.35. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $297.33 and a 12-month high of $397.13.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $408.00.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

