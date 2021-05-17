Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 106.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 289,613 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,293 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $80,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,054,698,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 1,372.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,004,042 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,574,000 after purchasing an additional 935,865 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 11,841.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 452,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,301,000 after acquiring an additional 449,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after acquiring an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 296,585 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $79,503,000 after acquiring an additional 192,533 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.23.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 24,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.03, for a total transaction of $6,344,904.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADSK opened at $277.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $286.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.71. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.44 and a twelve month high of $321.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.60, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

