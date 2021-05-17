84,000 Shares in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 84,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 113,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 19,833 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on NMTR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $1.15 on Monday. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $2.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.23.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, CEO John Temperato purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,077,522 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,522. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Sitar purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 179,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,338. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 450,000 shares of company stock worth $450,000. 26.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

9 Meters Biopharma Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

