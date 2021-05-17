Ieq Capital LLC Buys Shares of 798 Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 798 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,756,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 243.2% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 11,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KSU opened at $309.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.20. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $132.33 and a 52 week high of $315.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KSU shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.07.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

