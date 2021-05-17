Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 42.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 76.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,661 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 21.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 881 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,725 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 46.3% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 15,380 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.20.

In other Citrix Systems news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 4,639 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total value of $642,733.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,114,126.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 3,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.80, for a total transaction of $446,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,472,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 31,702 shares of company stock worth $4,378,181 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS stock opened at $117.71 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.26 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Citrix Systems’s payout ratio is 35.84%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.