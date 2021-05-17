Ieq Capital LLC Invests $204,000 in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 62,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,087 shares in the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,652,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

DOV stock opened at $151.40 on Monday. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $84.10 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The firm has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

