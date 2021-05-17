Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II during the 1st quarter worth $469,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $1,671,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II stock opened at $10.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00. GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $16.66.

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

