Great Lakes Advisors LLC Acquires 481 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 22,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 10,301 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 101.1% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDU opened at $81.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.50. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $66.88 and a 1 year high of $84.14.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

