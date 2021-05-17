Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 57.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 861.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 147,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,797,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.08.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 102,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $9,264,279.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,603.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 65,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.96, for a total value of $5,836,932.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,025 shares in the company, valued at $10,677,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 337,578 shares of company stock worth $30,583,022. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP opened at $92.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $97.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.74.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 43.55% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

