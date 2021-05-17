Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider David Chambers Acquires 37,121 Shares

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) insider David Chambers bought 37,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$38,828.57 ($27,734.69).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.
Mach7 Technologies Company Profile
