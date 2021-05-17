Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) Insider David Chambers Acquires 37,121 Shares

Mach7 Technologies Limited (ASX:M7T) insider David Chambers bought 37,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$1.05 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$38,828.57 ($27,734.69).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Mach7 Technologies Company Profile

Mach7 Technologies Limited provides enterprise imaging data sharing, storage, and interoperability solutions for healthcare enterprises worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sale of Software Licenses and Provision of Professional Services. It offers Management Studio that enables healthcare delivery organizations to own, archive, and communicate imaging data across the enterprise and connect that data with the electronic medical record.

