Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $79.26 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 42.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,214,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,562 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.86% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $79,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,772,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

SCHV opened at $69.08 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $70.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

