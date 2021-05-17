Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $74,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 106.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 910 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $861,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,713,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $453.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $386.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.94.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $314.65 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $234.01 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The stock has a market cap of $41.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $334.73.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

