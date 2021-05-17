Insider Buying: Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Acquires $50,001.75 in Stock

Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MHLD) Director Simcha G. Lyons bought 14,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.55 per share, for a total transaction of $50,001.75.

MHLD stock opened at $3.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $292.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 1.32. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49.

Get Maiden alerts:

Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.87 million during the quarter. Maiden had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 5.24%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maiden during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Family Management Corp acquired a new stake in Maiden in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Maiden during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Maiden by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Maiden in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Maiden Company Profile

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Diversified Reinsurance and AmTrust Reinsurance. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Maiden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maiden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.