Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €119.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €119.00 ($140.00) target price from investment analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Varta and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Varta and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.00 ($117.65).

Shares of ETR VAR1 opened at €117.40 ($138.12) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.53 and a 200 day moving average price of €121.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion and a PE ratio of 49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.64. Varta has a 52-week low of €84.50 ($99.41) and a 52-week high of €181.30 ($213.29).

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

