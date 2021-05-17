The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,108,976 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.14% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $26,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 4.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.0% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 144,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 217,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 462.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

In other news, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 41,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $893,714.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 241,220 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,474. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. First Financial Bancorp. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $26.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.24.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $154.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.