The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 537,035 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $27,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $486,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 81.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 96,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 43,206 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $441,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYBT. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In related news, EVP Michael Croce sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $48,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,825.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David P. Heintzman sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $300,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,033,912.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,868 shares of company stock valued at $617,442. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $52.26 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average of $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $51.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.90 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 13.88%. On average, research analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

