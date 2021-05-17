$2.85 EPS Expected for Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) to post earnings of $2.85 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Century Communities’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.90 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.77. Century Communities reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Century Communities will report full-year earnings of $11.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.56 to $11.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.51 to $13.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Century Communities.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $1.48. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.65%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CCS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Century Communities in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on Century Communities from $77.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

Shares of NYSE CCS opened at $77.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.94. Century Communities has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $81.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85.

In other Century Communities news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $3,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the first quarter worth approximately $322,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 386,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 161,827 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

