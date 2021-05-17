The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,209,951 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,120 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.69% of F.N.B. worth $28,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,349,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,324,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares in the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $13.62 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.34.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. F.N.B.’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

