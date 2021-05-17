Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina reduced its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 118.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 308 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos in the first quarter worth $33,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Argus lowered their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.56.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $103.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.15 and a 1-year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.60.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.31%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

