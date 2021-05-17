Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after buying an additional 1,225,086 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,810,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,729,000 after purchasing an additional 249,038 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,793,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,043,000 after purchasing an additional 73,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,463,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,786,000 after purchasing an additional 106,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRC shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRC stock opened at $45.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $48.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.51. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -573.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.