Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 17,834 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 91.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,834 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 1,716.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,315,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,818 shares in the last quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 932.2% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 993,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 896,800 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,503,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 507,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,790,000 after acquiring an additional 436,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Harbour Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,426,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rapid7 alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPD. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.10.

RPD opened at $81.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Rapid7, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $94.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 21.61%. The business had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. Rapid7’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.75, for a total value of $38,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,091.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,438 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $887,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,938 shares of company stock worth $1,006,985. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7 Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid7 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid7 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.