Analysts Set Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) PT at $7.00

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in Entasis Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,915,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 786,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 280,217 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 478.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 146,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 120,887 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Entasis Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Entasis Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $147,000. 27.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETTX stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Entasis Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company has a market cap of $73.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.37.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.06. Research analysts predict that Entasis Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. Its lead product candidate is sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Acinetobacter baumannii.

