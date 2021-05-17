YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target Raised to $90.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $83.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YETI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on YETI from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YETI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of YETI from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded YETI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on YETI from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $84.00.

YETI stock opened at $88.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. YETI has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $90.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $71.22.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. YETI had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that YETI will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,155 shares in the company, valued at $23,057,884.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy J. Seiders sold 390 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $29,308.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock valued at $6,525,142 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of YETI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in YETI by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 22.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter worth $689,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of YETI during the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

YETI Company Profile

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

