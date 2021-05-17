Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Downgraded by Macquarie

Macquarie cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turquoise Hill Resources presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.08.

Shares of TRQ opened at $16.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $21.89.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 4.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the last quarter.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

