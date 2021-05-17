Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to $17.50 at Raymond James

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $17.00 to $17.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $14.25 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.31.

SMMCF stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.88. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $13.16.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

