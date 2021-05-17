Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung Sells 10,108 Shares

Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) VP Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 10,108 shares of Natus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total transaction of $277,666.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,432,147.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dong Chune Christopher Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 14th, Dong Chune Christopher Chung sold 21,927 shares of Natus Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $620,753.37.

Natus Medical stock opened at $28.48 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 12 month low of $16.38 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $970.54 million, a P/E ratio of -51.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Natus Medical’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 204,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,434 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 175,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,729,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,824,000 after purchasing an additional 263,371 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natus Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Natus Medical by 68.7% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Natus Medical Company Profile

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focusing on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

