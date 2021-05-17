Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 373,034 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 270.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 510,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.64% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $13,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $28.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a 200 day moving average of $23.18. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $29.47.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

