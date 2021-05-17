6,730 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

NYSE:SIX opened at $43.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -10.57 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $16.06 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Six Flags Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SIX. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

In other news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Six Flags Entertainment

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.