Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,589 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 330.6% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 267 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $157.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $76.58 and a 12-month high of $175.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.97, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Truist cut shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

In other news, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total transaction of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares in the company, valued at $22,446,479.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total transaction of $4,862,697.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

