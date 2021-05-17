iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWG. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 368,978.7% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,835,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,833,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,872,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,263,000 after acquiring an additional 148,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,491,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,157,000 after acquiring an additional 586,011 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,591,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,553,000 after acquiring an additional 143,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 967,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,739,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $35.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.28. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $35.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

