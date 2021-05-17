Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Holdings Decreased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 165,773 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 297,210 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,845,000 after buying an additional 10,931 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after buying an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Trimble by 13.5% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

TRMB opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day moving average of $69.87. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.38 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.31 million. On average, research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Trimble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.11.

In other Trimble news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $311,976.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

