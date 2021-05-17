Texas Permanent School Fund Has $3.26 Million Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 79.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 165,773 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Trimble were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Trimble by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,138 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Trimble by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 5,365 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Trimble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Trimble by 18.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 994 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Trimble from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble stock opened at $76.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.38 and a 12 month high of $84.86.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Trimble Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kaigham Gabriel sold 4,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total transaction of $311,976.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 16,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $1,236,802.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,605 shares in the company, valued at $5,315,037.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

