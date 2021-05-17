LSV Asset Management Sells 12,900 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $51,919,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $44,196,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,167,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,484,000 after acquiring an additional 948,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1,935.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 807,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after acquiring an additional 767,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NVT has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.17.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVT opened at $31.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.03 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.23. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $32.34.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 39.33%.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

