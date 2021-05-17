DDD Partners LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,286.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,330.00 and a one year high of $3,554.00.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.
AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price objective (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
