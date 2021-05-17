DDD Partners LLC Purchases 13 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

DDD Partners LLC raised its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,512 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.9% of DDD Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. DDD Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $17,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,419 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,879,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3,286.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,203.04. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,330.00 and a 52-week high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock worth $440,950,967 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,161.32.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

