Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Grows Stock Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUBG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

Hub Group stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $74.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

