Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Martin Pompadur sold 20,000 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,227,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lisbeth Mcnabb sold 856 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,328 shares of company stock worth $20,825,705 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $150.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.80 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

