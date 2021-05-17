Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $76.76 Million Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,750 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $76,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASTE. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 3.2% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Astec Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Astec Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 225.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

In related news, Director William Glenwood Dorey sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $59,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,298.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Astec Industries stock opened at $71.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 122.42 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.46 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.42). Astec Industries had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $284.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 28.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Astec Industries from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Astec Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astec Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.50.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company's Infrastructure Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as offers engineering and environmental permitting services.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE).

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.