Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stake Cut by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 19.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 20.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 5,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 18,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

NYSE:MS opened at $87.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.16. The firm has a market cap of $162.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $88.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

