Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 163 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANTM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,611,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Anthem by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.65.

Anthem stock opened at $393.93 on Monday. Anthem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $406.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.15. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $32.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 23.25%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total value of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,792,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

