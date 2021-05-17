Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Buys $95,850.00 in Stock

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HBI opened at $19.18 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.49 and its 200-day moving average is $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet upgraded Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

